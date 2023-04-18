Blue green Algae Alert for Lake Lyell

Energy Australia has issued a red alert for Blue Green Algae at Lake Lyell.
The red alert was put in place after the latest results indicated that Blue Green Algae levels have risen at the lake.
The read alert means that Lake Lyell is currently not suitable for any activities that involve direct contact with the water.
It is advised that humans, pets and livestock avoid contact with the water.
An updated alert will be reported if the situation is improved.
Weekly sampling of the lake continues.
More information on algae alerts is available from the algal information line maintained by the NSW Office of Water, at 1800 999 457 or the Water NSW web page at www.waternsw.com.au.
