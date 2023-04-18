The Blue Mountains and Lithgow Bioregional Collaboration for Planetary Health has succeeded in gaining $1.135 million in funding for a range of projects to build resilience to natural disasters.
The grant program will administered by Blue Mountains City Council with partners, Lithgow City Council, Western Sydney University's Lithgow Transformation Hub, the Sustainability Workshop and Mountains Community Resource Network.
The program will reduce disaster risk and pioneer systemic change through:
"Blue Mountains City Council is delighted to have been awarded this funding with partners, so we can support our communities to be better connected and prepared in the face of natural disasters," said Blue Mountains Planetary Health Advisory Committee Chair, Councillor Mick Fell.
Dr Rosemary Dillon, CEO of Blue Mountains City Council, said: "It is critical that we work with our communities on solutions that reduce disaster risk, restore planetary health locally and help us manage water in times of drought and extreme wet weather events. The Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative is excited to be working on this in partnership with the bioregional collaboration."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the Planetary Health had a key role in disaster resilience and preparedness.
"I know that some of the most important disaster preparation is going to be done at a local level, where the unique needs of each community can be considered," said Ms Templeman. "And that will then provide models for other communities to adapt or to be scaled up.
"This is a great example of three tiers of government partnering to achieve the best community outcome."
The projects have been funded by the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, which is administered by the New South Wales Reconstruction Authority and funded by both the state and federal Government.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle MP, added: "It is really exciting to see the Planetary Health initiative receive this grant funding. Exploring ways to combat climate change, particularly in relation to disaster preparedness, is critical to a healthier and more sustainable way of living for our communities."
Lithgow Transformation Hub Project Support Officer Ann Niddrie said: "Western Sydney University's Maldhan Ngurr Ngurra - Lithgow Transformation Hub is pleased to be partnering with the Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative as part of its Disaster Risk Reduction Fund grant. The sharing of stories and resources provides a positive, proactive approach to build the community's capacity to reduce the risk of future disasters."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.