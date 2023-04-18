Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

SECOND UPDATE: Western part of Bells Line has reopened, two men airlifted to hospital

Updated April 18 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Live Traffic earlier in the afternoon.
Picture from Live Traffic earlier in the afternoon.

5PM UPDATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.