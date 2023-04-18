SECOND UPDATE: Western part of Bells Line has reopened, two men airlifted to hospital

5PM UPDATE
THE Transport Management Centre says all lanes of Chifley Road, on the western end of Bells Line of Road, are now open between Bell and Lithgow after an earlier car and motorcycle crash.
The road had been closed in both directions between the Darling Causeway at Bell and Evelyn Street, east of Lithgow.
The Transport Management Centre says diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions are returning to normal.
According to NSW Police, two men are believed to have been thrown from a motorcycle shortly after 1pm, before the motorcycle collided with a car.
The rider and his pillion passenger - both aged in their 60s - were airlifted to hospital, one in a critical condition and the other stable.
The driver of the car was uninjured and an investigation has started into the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to NSW Police.
3.30PM UPDATE
A TRUCK breakdown on the Darling Causeway has added to traffic troubles between Sydney and Lithgow this afternoon.
Chifley Road, on the western end of Bells Line Of Road, remains closed in both directions between Lithgow and Bell after an earlier crash.
The Transport Management Centre reported earlier that a diversion was in place via the Darling Causeway for motorists travelling west on Bells Line of Road.
However, Live Traffic is reporting that a truck breakdown on the Darling Causeway, which runs between Bell and Mount Victoria, has led to alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions being put in place and delays on the causeway are expected.
Motorists travelling between Sydney and Lithgow are being asked to avoid the Darling Causeway and use the Great Western Highway to avoid delays.
EARLIER
CHIFLEY Road between Lithgow and Bell is closed and motorists are being asked to use the Great Western Highway instead after a car and motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon (April 17).
The Transport Management Centre said in a media alert at 2.18pm that Chifley Road, which is on the western end of Bells Line of Road, is closed in both directions due to the crash at Corney Town, on the outskirts of Lithgow.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use the Great Western Highway instead and motorists already travelling west on Bells Line of Road will be diverted at the Darling Causeway, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Anyone who needs to travel is being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says emergency services, traffic crews and a medical helicopter are attending the crash.
The problems on Chifley Road follow problems on the Great Western Highway last week due to a fertiliser spill and traffic delays on the highway during the Easter long weekend.
