Road closed between Lithgow and Bell, traffic asked to use Great Western Highway

CHIFLEY Road between Lithgow and Bell is closed and motorists are being asked to use the Great Western Highway instead after a car and motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon (April 17).
The Transport Management Centre said in a media alert at 2.18pm that Chifley Road, which is on the western end of Bells Line of Road, is closed in both directions due to the crash at Corney Town, on the outskirts of Lithgow.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use the Great Western Highway instead and motorists already travelling west on Bells Line of Road will be diverted at the Darling Causeway, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Anyone who needs to travel is being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says emergency services, traffic crews and a medical helicopter are attending the crash.
The problems on Chifley Road follow problems on the Great Western Highway last week due to a fertiliser spill and traffic delays on the highway during the Easter long weekend.
