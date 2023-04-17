Lithgow Mercury
Road closed between Lithgow and Bell, traffic asked to use Great Western Highway

Updated April 17 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:17pm
Picture from Live Traffic.
CHIFLEY Road between Lithgow and Bell is closed and motorists are being asked to use the Great Western Highway instead after a car and motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon (April 17).

