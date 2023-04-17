After 20 weeks, Vinnies in Portland is up and running again at their new premises in Wolgan Street.
The store was closed while a new premises was located due to safety concerns of the old building.
According to Regional retail Manager, David Powter the Volunteers are excited to be back.
"They love it. They have been wanting to get their teeth back into it from the time we closed," Mr Powter said.
The new store is full of many treasures for those looking for a bargain or are in need of assistance.
"We have everything that we had in the old store bar furniture, we still have a quite good array of our clothing in women's men's kids," Mr Powter said.
"We have probably the best quality brick a BRAC."
According to Mr Powter, one of the benefits to the new premises was the opportunity to ugpgrade a much needed fixture in the store.
"We've got a brand new change room as well, the olf change room was a little bit small and also only had a curtain door," Mr Powter said.
"This one's got a proper door, big mirror. So people will love utilizing that when they come in."
Mr Powter said the new premises will be the home to Vinnies for a few years while a decision is made about repairing the old building.
"The conversations are still going within the higher echelons of the society of how much money we need [for repairs of the old building], and, and whether we can afford to do that," Mr Powter said.
"So I'm not ruling it out. But I'm also a pragmatist. And basically, yeah, we'll probably be here for a number of years at least."
