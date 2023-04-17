Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Portland Vinnies reopens in a new premises

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers, Patricia Ford, Stella, and Helen Parker are ready to welcome you to the new Vinnies store in Portland. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Volunteers, Patricia Ford, Stella, and Helen Parker are ready to welcome you to the new Vinnies store in Portland. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

After 20 weeks, Vinnies in Portland is up and running again at their new premises in Wolgan Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.