Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow boys represent region in national swimming championships

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:56am, first published April 13 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Evans and Jacob Wilson are representing the region on the Gold Coast. Picture by Peter Evans.
Alex Evans and Jacob Wilson are representing the region on the Gold Coast. Picture by Peter Evans.

Swimmers, Alex Evans and Jacob Wilson are representing the region at the Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.