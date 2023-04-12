Swimmers, Alex Evans and Jacob Wilson are representing the region at the Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.
Evans, who is from Portland and Wilson from Lithgow, are representing the Bathurst club.
According to club committee member, Peter Evans, the pair achieved a good result for their first relay.
"They improved their times and finish 49th overall," Mr Evans said.
The championships involve clubs from around the nation participating in a series of relays over the course of a week.
According to Mr Evans, it was a big moment for the boys to be selected to compete on a national level.
"They were both very excited. It's Alex's second time going to nationals, but it was Jacob's first," Mr Evans said.
"Nationals is the highest level they can participate prior to being selected in Australian teams."
"So it's a pretty big thing."
Wilson will be competing in two relays, while Evans will be competing in individual events all week.
Relays are already underway, with Evans placing 24th in the 200 metre freestyle.
Mr Evans said the club are proud of the boys and the hard work they have both put in to get to nationals.
"It's exciting to see them have an opportunity to compete at the highest level and be rewarded for the training and their efforts," Mr Evans said.
