The Saint: Cold comfort in campfest

SO you've planned an Easter camping trip and in blows the coldest early April weather in 28 years. What's a family to do?
Grit your chattering teeth and set up camp anyway, wrap yourself in a blanket, huddle around a camp fire and text back home what fun you're having.
Have to say it didn't look like much fun to the column but to each his (or her) own.
Anyway, over Easter it was again obvious our two lakes are our biggest visitor drawcard and before the freak cold snap blew in Lyell and Wallace just about had the 'full house' signs up.
But then the whole Easter Bunny weather thing turned anti social with early Winter readings and non stop howling south westerlies adding an unwelcome wind chill.
Come Easter Sunday and it was obvious that many had had enough of toughing it, even in vans, and headed home to urban warmth wherever it may be, creating a premature start to highway east bound traffic snarls.
Even Sydney's concrete canyons looked cosy by comparison in what was officially the coldest start to April since 1995 across much of eastern NSW and Victoria.
As usual the holiday traffic was bedlam through Lithgow on Monday with one correspondent reporting traffic banked up through Lithgow and along the highway almost to the golf club at times.
Still on Easter and the return from the ashes of the Hartley Lolly Bug was perfectly timed with eager crowds all weekend.
A couple of deaths caught our interest this week. Internationally acclaimed (and four times married) artist John Olsen had his family residence for a time at Chapel House at Rydal where he produced many of his works.
The column was in Lithgow Council one night when the artist and wife from the public gallery suggested a campaign to re-name our Central Tablelands the Central Highlands.
Never gained any traction and the family later relocated to their most recent home in the Southern Highlands.
Then there was the death of the legendary Rex Gilroy whose mission in life was to find evidence that strange creatures in our bush - think yowies and Lithgow panthers - were more than just urban myth.
Rex regularly presented plaster cast evidence to the Mercury.
ANOTHER holiday demand and still they came seeking directions to our CBD public toilets. You wouldn't think it was that difficult to stick up a couple of signs in Cook Plaza but we do live in strange times.
Seems those murals don't yell 'dunny here'.
