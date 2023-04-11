Lithgow Mercury
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Western Premier League draw

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:40am
Parkes Cobra Ben Coultas and a Macquarie United player fight for the ball during a home game at Harrison Park in May last year. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes Cobra Ben Coultas and a Macquarie United player fight for the ball during a home game at Harrison Park in May last year. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Triple-heads, simultaneous kick-offs in the final round and the withdrawal of another team are just some of the major talking points after the release of the Western Premier League (WPL) draw for 2023.

