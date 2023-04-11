In the peak of Lithgow's industrial era, a young resident named Florrie Corney had a narrow escape from death after being knocked unconscious by a locomotive.
The Saturday December 30, 1899 edition of The Lithgow Mercury detailed the moment Ms Corney escaped death on the railway tracks near the Eskbank station coal-stage.
"An accident occurred on Saturday last, near Eskbank coal-stage," The article said.
A young girl named Florrie Corney was walking along the railway in the direction of Lithgow, and near the railway bridge was passed by the usual Saturday tourist train."
According to the article, Ms Corney deemed the track safe for crossing, but had failed to notice the shunting engine moving in her direction.
"She was knocked off the line by the foremost waggon and rendered unconscious," the report said.
The passenger train, which Ms Corney had just made way for was brought to a standstill, according to the article.
Ms Corney was treated for non-life threatening injuries on her head and right thigh.
"The injured girl was taken to Eskbank where Dr. Asher attended her,"
Those though painful, [they] were not of a serious nature, but the girl had a narrow escape," The article concluded.
