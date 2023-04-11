The Easter long weekend proved to be successful for the Lolly Bug; with the carpark and store being filled to the brim with excited customers.
The busy holiday trade came just days after the beloved store reopened after a fire destroyed the original premises in January last year.
Owner, Sharon Tofler said it was a terrific few days for the newly reopened business.
"It was absolutely insane. People have been coming from everywhere," Ms Tofler said.
"The support has been amazing."
There were an abundance of treats to choose from, but the 500 gram and one kilo chocolate bunnies were a major drawcard for the weekend.
"We had half a dozen left on the Monday that we sold at half prize," Ms Tofler said.
"They all went."
Ms Tofler said the team were overwhelmed by the customers who gave their well wishes.
"People were literally pulling me aside to say "I just want to tell you that we're so pleased you are back, good on you," Ms Tofler said.
"It was brilliant."
