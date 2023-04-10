Concerned residents are calling for transparency from Energy Australia in relation to the borehole study undertaken at Mount Walker.
Energy Australia have been investigating the viability of a Pumped-hydro plant at Lake Lyell and Mount Walker and Ray Smith is concerned they may have ran into troubles during the study.
Mr Smith claims to have seen a cloudy discolouration in part of Farmer's Creek that runs through his property, but didn't take a picture as he didn't make the connection at the time.
"I'll admit this, I should have taken a picture. And I should have also taken the sample I didn't at the time, because I didn't know what it was," Mr Smith said.
"But then when I thought about it, because I was an old coal miner I thought, oh they would have been drilling fluids, because it goes a milky colour.
"The whole Creek was just a milky colour. And what that actually indicates to me that there's no problems with some of these drilling fluids. It tells you that strata might be fractured. And that might be problematic."
According to Mr Smith, Energy Australia advised him the study is under confidentiality and have no obligation to release the results, even to local government.
"What the information we've received from Energy Australia is basically, they've done those feasibility study, boreholes up there, but it's all confidential, so they don't release the results," Mr Smith said.
"I said, if you don't give that to the general public, then do you give it to the local council? Because they were actually the ones that have approved your DA to do it, they surely have to go back and tell them, and then that should surely come back to us."
"They actually told us at the drop in meeting a few weeks back, they said no, who we don't even have to tell the council."
The feasibility study originally involved the digging of nine boreholes in Mount Walker, but Mr Smith said he questioned why the final hole was never dug.
"We asked why, and then they [Energy Australia] went all coy. And they went, we started to be a bit low on money," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said it is hard to support a project when facts aren't being provided to make an informed decision.
"Confidentiality is a big thing. Basically, it is the point of confidentiality. Being transparent. Being accountable," Mr Smith said.
"Is it viable? Unless we know the facts. Why should we accept it?"
Energy Australia have responded to the concerns stating that the investigation into feasibility is still in early stages.
"There is still a lot of work to do to examine its feasibility. This includes further technical and engineering work, examining environmental impacts and community engagement," An Energy Australia spokesperson said.
"It unlikely this work would be completed until the second half of 2024 to allow any decision to be made on proceeding or otherwise."
The spokesperson said eight boreholes were drilled, with six of them sealed.
"Two have been kept for ongoing water monitoring," The spokesperson said.
"We are also exploring an additional site investigation program to help us build up a more detailed groundwater model. This may involve some further boreholes in the coming months."
According to the spokesperson, Laboratory testing will occur following the confirmation of Mount Walker's geology comprising of metamorphosed quartz sandstone, siltstone and mudstone.
Energy Australia have advised residents who are concerned about the water quality to contact them at their Community Line on 1800 574 947 or the Environment Protection Authority on 131 555.
