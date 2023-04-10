Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Concerned Lithgow residents call for transparency over borehole study at Mount Walker

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned resident, Ray Smith stands in front of the section of Farmers Creek he claims to have seen turn a 'milky colour'. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Concerned resident, Ray Smith stands in front of the section of Farmers Creek he claims to have seen turn a 'milky colour'. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Concerned residents are calling for transparency from Energy Australia in relation to the borehole study undertaken at Mount Walker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.