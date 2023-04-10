Concerned residents are calling for transparency from Energy Australia in relation to the borehole study undertaken at Mount Walker.
Energy Australia have been investigating the viability of a Pumped-hydro plant at Lake Lyell and Mount Walker and Ray Smith is concerned they may have ran into troubles during the study.
Mr Smith claims to have seen a cloudy discolouration in part of Farmer's Creek that runs through his property, but didn't take a picture as he didn't make the connection at the time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'll admit this, I should have taken a picture. And I should have also taken the sample I didn't at the time, because I didn't know what it was," Mr Smith said.
"But then when I thought about it, because I was an old coal miner I thought, oh they would have been drilling fluids, because it goes a milky colour.
"The whole Creek was just a milky colour. And what that actually indicates to me that there's no problems with some of these drilling fluids. It tells you that strata might be fractured. And that might be problematic."
According to Mr Smith, Energy Australia advised him the study is under confidentiality and have no obligation to release the results, even to local government.
"What the information we've received from Energy Australia is basically, they've done those feasibility study, boreholes up there, but it's all confidential, so they don't release the results," Mr Smith said.
"I said, if you don't give that to the general public, then do you give it to the local council? Because they were actually the ones that have approved your DA to do it, they surely have to go back and tell them, and then that should surely come back to us."
"They actually told us at the drop in meeting a few weeks back, they said no, who we don't even have to tell the council."
The feasibility study originally involved the digging of nine boreholes in Mount Walker, but Mr Smith said he questioned why the final hole was never dug.
"We asked why, and then they [Energy Australia] went all coy. And they went, we started to be a bit low on money," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said it is hard to support a project when facts aren't being provided to make an informed decision.
"Confidentiality is a big thing. Basically, it is the point of confidentiality. Being transparent. Being accountable," Mr Smith said.
"Is it viable? Unless we know the facts. Why should we accept it?"
The Lithgow Mercury have contacted Energy Australia for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.