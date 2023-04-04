The Saint: Weary Lithgow's watery woes

FRESH from civil revolt over an ill-considered Sydney garbage disposal plan Lithgow Council has lurched into another showdown with much of the community. This time it's all about new flood zones that are threatening some homeowners existence.
Council decided to hire consultants to consider a one in hundred year flood plan for Lithgow, prompted perhaps by a freak storm last year that caused a few problems. What the consultants came up with isn't pretty.
Homeowners over much of the city and surrounds suddenly find themselves in a flood zone complete with all the nasty side effects that come with it. Unaffordable insurance premiums and instant devaluation are just the start of it.
Forget the fact that apart from last year's freak weather event there's been no significant threat since the government joined with council in a costly mitigation program that saw the widening of the western 'hoke point' end of Farmers Creek.
But the new zoning includes properties half way up Hassans Walls Road where any flood would have half the town submerged.
Then there's homes in new estates near Donnybrook Hotel. One owner who pointed out the nearest watercourse was kilometres away was told there was risk from water flowing off the mountain. Looks like we're all in trouble on that criteria.
Marrangaroo Fields also copped a mention, apparently because of a stormwater drain.
Suffering Hermitage Flat residents see it all as fairly hypocritical with the multi million dollar flood mitigation channel almost completely choked with weeds (today's picture).
Council will no doubt blame draconian restrictions imposed by Sydney water on what's allowed in the catchment but that's never going ease the anger in this Autumn of discontent.
IT'S now history that our sitting State Member Paul Toole romped home with a he margin the State Election. But a scan of the official figures shows just how decisive the ballot broadside was. There were 45 polling booths across the Bathurst electorate (including pre poll) and our Paul topped the vote in every one of them. Can't do better than 100 per cent which has to be more than a little disheartening for the other hopefuls.
IS anyone ever going to take action to remove those grubby barricades that have been on the Main Street footpath outside Tatts Hotel for months? Maybe no one in Council has noticed them yet. Not surprising but not good enough either.
