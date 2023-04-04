The Saint: Weary Lithgow's watery woes

IT'S now history that our sitting State Member Paul Toole romped home with a he margin the State Election. But a scan of the official figures shows just how decisive the ballot broadside was. There were 45 polling booths across the Bathurst electorate (including pre poll) and our Paul topped the vote in every one of them. Can't do better than 100 per cent which has to be more than a little disheartening for the other hopefuls.