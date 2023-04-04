Lithgow Mercury
Riley's kicking goals on the road to soccer stardom

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 7:00pm
Riley will represent Capertee Public School in the district Soccer team. Picture supplied.
Capertee Public student, Riley has been offered an opportunity to represent his school as part of the district soccer team.

