Riley's kicking goals on the road to soccer stardom

Capertee Public student, Riley has been offered an opportunity to represent his school as part of the district soccer team.
According to Riley, he has been playing the sport for six years and loves it.
"I've enjoyed it a lot," Riley said.
The district competition will commence in term two of the school year, and Riley said he was happy when he found out he'd been selected.
"I felt really good, because i've never had a trial before to get to a district team," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it a lot,"
It is a special occasion for Riley and the school, according to Rona Wallis, Administration Manager at Capertee Public.
"He's really excited, his schoolmates and the staff are excited for him," Ms Wallis said.
"It's a very small school. It's not often it happens."
Riley has also competed at both district and athletic carnivals.
" I placed in everything in first [at the district athletics carnival] and then I went to western, but didn't place," Riley said.
According to Ms Wallis, Riley has a natural talent sport and achieves great outcomes despite the challenge of living in a smaller town.
Ms Wallis said the school wish him well for the district competition.
"We're all very proud of him."
