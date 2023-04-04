Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Lithgow's Pub Circus offers a unique artistic experience

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:23pm, first published April 4 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Francis and Sam Williams. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Peter Francis and Sam Williams. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Step right up and come and see a one of a kind event, with Lithgow's Pub Circus coming to town for its third occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.