Step right up and come and see a one of a kind event, with Lithgow's Pub Circus coming to town for its third occasion.
The unique event features an evening at the 7 Valleys, with three acts of an eclectic mixture of musical genres, graphic art and poetry.
According to organisers and long-standing members of the local arts Sam Williams and Peter Francis, they haven't seen anything that matches what will be on offer.
"We've been in the industry for a long time and we haven't seen the exact template, not even close," Mr Williams said.
The first Pub Circus was organised within three weeks of its conception.
"It was a pretty crazy endeavour, but everyone just got on board," Mr Francis said.
"Pete called and said I'd like to do something in three and a half weeks time, which is quite elaborate and I've got a grand vision about a multimedia art event," Mr Williams said.
"We were sure we could do it because there is so much talent here in terms of the different mediums of art in the town and we have such a well connected artistic network on an interpersonal level," Mr Williams said.
Mr Francis said that he had seen the benefits open mic events have for artists and audiences alike.
"I come from the school of if you have an open mic in a town or a city then that permeates through and you have a healthy arts scene."
According to Mr Williams and Mr Francis, the Pub Circus principle relies heavily on the artists and their networks for the event to go ahead successfully.
"That's how we have to insist that it works, because it's such an electic mix of musical genres," Mr Williams said.
"We have to rely on the artists to put their own promo out and then their networks of friends, fans, family. Then share it, if not attend."
The system of the artists supporting each other proved to be a success, with the first pub circus generating approximately $2000 worth of ticket sales.
According to Mr Francis, it was Mr Williams who thought of the name of the Pub Circus.
"We were struggling to find something and we embraced the fact that it was going to be it was going to be odd and chaotic. That's how pub circus came about," Mr Francis said.
"It was a mocking conversation where we were bouncing around talking about the lunacy of this event and that's when that name surfaced," Mr Williams said.
"Our grander plan is that it's like a circus. It travels, it does contextually appropriate things, it uses artists in different places."
The third pub circus will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 5:30pm, and Mr Francis and Mr Williams are thrilled.
