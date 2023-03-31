A look back through the news of old to see what we can learn from the past.
This week I was thinking about Lithgow's Halloween Festival and how much I enjoy it every year. While it is still a ways off, I thought this week's Back Pages look could be at some early Halloween fandom around Lithgow.
This week we will take a look back at the Portland Central School Fete held in 2008, nearly 15 years ago. Enjoy the photos below and if you have something you'd like us to take a look at from Lithgow's past, flick me an email.
Have a great weekend.
Ben Palmer, Editor
Originally published on Tuesday, November 18, 2008
Portland Central School held its annual fete recently with students and staff this year sporting a Halloween Theme. The fete was opened by deputy principal Mrs Anne Holden, who introduced the K/1 students performing a delightful song and dance routine choreographed by Paul Abbott.
Community members and guests braved the wind to enjoy a great display of stalls with cakes and "goodies" generously donated by parents, friends and staff members. Organisers thank them for their ingenuity in the Halloween-themed cakes and sweets. Friends from St Joseph's School made the day a success with students joining in the fun and games.
