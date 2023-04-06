Excursions can enrich learning beyond the classroom for Mountains Christian College students Advertising Feature

Mountains Christian College has continued to deliver enjoyable and informative adventures for its primary and secondary students. Picture supplied

With the new school year well and truly underway, students at Mountains Christian College have embraced many and varied school activities from sporting events and excursions to live educational shows.

Year 7 and Year 8 recently returned from their three-day Great Aussie Bush camp at Tea Gardens, where students challenged themselves on a high ropes course and giant swing, and participated in mud runs and canoeing.

This outdoor education experience helps students to work as a team and bond with each other. Before the end of Term One, Year 9 will depart on their week-long excursion to Kosciuszko National Park where they will hike and camp on the way to climb Mount Jagungal.

Year 3 and Year 4 have also been out and about, and recently travelled to Hyde Park Barracks to experience an extraordinary living record of early colonial Australia.

In addition, Meerkat Productions recently performed Bully Bull Ring at the college for primary students to highlight the importance of inclusion and resilience, and the impacts of bullying.

College principal Ian Samways believes these extra-curricular experiences are an invaluable part of a child's educational experience.

"We want our school to be a place where children love learning and are enriched through the many great experiences that our world has to offer," Mr Samways said.

"I believe Mountains Christian College does this extremely well through the commitment of our staff and the wide range of activities that we present for our students each year."

Mountains Christian College has a long history of offering quality excursions and activities that are included within the tuition fees, and in 2023 has continued to deliver enjoyable and informative adventures for its primary and secondary students.

In other exciting news, the swimming carnival returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID and a number of students qualified for State competition.

The college has also been busy with upgrades to a number of classrooms including design and technology, science and art.

Year 5 and Year 6 are looking forward to their camp at Hill End next term, and Year 10 will complete work experience in the final week of the term.