Lithgow Pony Club is thriving, with healthy membership numbers and a range of representation opportunities.
"It's good for our club because we are just a small organization. It is nonprofit. All of the people that do instruct and help out, we are all volunteers," Chief instructor, Kim said.
Kim has been in her role for two years and is passionate about encouraging her members to equestrian their best shot.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're just trying to encourage our members to get out and represent our club as much as they can," she said.
" We're just trying to get back out there again, and get the kids doing what Pony Club is all about, which is just supporting each other and learning about your horses and going and competing, and having fun."
Two of the members, Isabella Todarello and Marni Thompson represented the club last weekend.
Todarello competed in Zone 26 Formal Gymkhana at Vines Ponyclub and came home with the overall champion under nine years title. She came first in under nine year rider, first in under nine Best Educated and second in Under nine's Hack Class.
Thompson represented the club at Bathurst Derby, and came first in the cross country, third in showjumping and third for dressage.
"Isabella's only nine. So this was her first formal Gymkana, and she did really well," Kim said.
"she's getting out and about a lot more. She does show jumping and shows. I think that was her first cross country."
According to Kim, the club encourages the members to compete as it can help boost their confidence.
"It just helps to show that even though we are a little club, we can still get out there," she said.
"There might only be one or two of us a lot from our club, and they could be 10 from another club,"
"But that doesn't mean that you can't go out there and show them how good you are as well."
Kim said that members like Todarello are an example of what can be achieved despite the small size of the club.
"She was the only one from our club [at the Gymkhana] and she won all of her age group," Kim said.
"It's a small club, but we've got big hearts and we'll try as hard as you get."
According to Kim, this coming weekend the club rally with have a special theme.
"So this weekend, is our Rally Day for April and we're going to have an Easter theme," she said.
"We'll have an Easter egg hunt for the kids. And we'll do an egg and spoon race and just some other fun activities for them."
According to Kim, the club had hosted The Ridgy Didge Marathon successfully last weekend.
"We were at the canteen from our club and the marathon ran from our grounds," Kim said.
"So we cooked like canteen and stuff for everybody there to raise money for the club for new equipment and those sorts of things."
As the colder months approach the club will be winding down, with things ready to pick up again in Spring.
"We kind of start off again in September, we'll have our annual Gymkhana in October," Kim said.
"It's always a place you can come along and enjoy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.