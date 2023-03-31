The first ever Lithgow Comedy Festival was a huge success.
Four out of the five shows sold out and the Workies show haven't had that many people for a comedy act since Rodney Rude's last show!
Who said people don't go out in Lithgow!
The comedians all loved performing in interesting and unique venues, everything from an Art School (The Pottery) to a grand old mansion (Wenvoe).
The café shows (Tin Shed and Café 128) brought an extra nights trading, the tables were full and proved to be a great boost post covid.
The festival has definitely put Lithgow on Australia's Comedy map and we could not be happier.
We had help from announcer Ray Hadley himself plugging the show on his program along with great local support from the Mercury.
There will be a peoples choice and directors choice for the festival announced soon and we are already planning next year!
You can look out for the latest updates for the 2024 event at www.lithgowcomedyfestival.com.au
