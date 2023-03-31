Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Comedy Festival to return in 2024

By Contributed
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:30am
Christian Eldefield was one of the comedians featured at the festival. Photo by Lithgow photo studio.
The first ever Lithgow Comedy Festival was a huge success.

