Karina Dodd works hard to provide an essential service to the Lithgow community as a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Nurse.
Ms Dodd was born and raised in Lithgow and returned to her hometown after spending a period in Sydney.
According to Ms Dodd, the role of an MS Nurse can be wide ranging.
" It can be supporting patients with their infusion, whether they're newly diagnosed with MS," Ms Dodd said.
"Whether they're managing their symptoms, helping them manage their their treatment, getting in touch with other allied health professionals getting onto the NDIS."
Ms Dodd is working on a research project that looks at increasing access to support services and education for paitents.
The Nurologist and herself service over 200 paitents from state's West, even as far as Broken Hill.
"There's just such a wide range of patients, and they have to travel for their appointments, they have to travel to get their medicine, and it can be really overwhelming for them to find information, whether it's about finding a physiotherapist, whether it's finding an occupational therapist," Ms Dodd said.
"So I've been trying to work on how we can get them information that cuts through all of the overwhelm, because there's so much information on the internet."
Ms Dodd's passion for health began at a young age, with her heritage being a contributing factor.
"Since being a little girl, I was fascinated with health. I think I've always been, I've always wanted to help people, Ms Dodd said.
"My parents are from Indonesia. And we'd go back to Indonesia a lot growing up. I would see the big disparities between the health systems in developing countries compared to Australia."
"I wanted to work in a developing country in helping people get the health care that they need, so that really drove me to want to work in healthcare."
One of the struggles Ms Dodd faces is the juggle of being a working mother.
"The mental load of being a mum means that you're always thinking about things, whilst also trying to push ahead," Ms Dodd said.
"Being a working mum also means that you're trying to make decisions about your career, whilst also trying to care of your young children at the same time. So I think that can be really hard to navigate."
"Like, 'do I decide to have more children? Or do I decide to try and take expand my research project? ' And I think that's a real decision that women have to make. Do I try and study more or have another child?"
Life was different for everybody during the pandemic, but Ms Dodd's family grew during that time by means of a home birth.
"I decided I was going to have her at home and I had her in the bathroom. So it was a very unique experience. But it was really nice," Ms Dodd said.
" It sort of felt like everyone was coming into hibernation with me. So I think the first year of that locked down was nice, because I got to enjoy my newborn bubble."
Ms Dodd said she is proud of being from Lithgow, and that women can achieve anything regardless of where they are from.
"I love the fact that I was born here. And that's part of my story, Ms Dodd said.
"I think being from Lithgow doesn't necessarily mean any one thing."
Ms Dodd's advice to the women of Lithgow is to get out of their comfort zone.
"Even if it's reading a book that you wouldn't read, or listening to a podcast from someone you wouldn't agree with," Ms Dodd said.
"Expand your horizons. And, and you can do that from the comfort of your own home in bed with your air pods in."
"You don't have to go anywhere, but just keep learning."
