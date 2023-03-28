Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: Dust settles on election

Updated March 31 2023 - 9:58am, first published March 29 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CULTURE: YOU get an extra hour to sleep in on Sunday then truly relax Sunday afternoon with the City Orchestra concert at Notre Dame theatre at Bowenfels. The first notes are at 3 pm.
CULTURE: YOU get an extra hour to sleep in on Sunday then truly relax Sunday afternoon with the City Orchestra concert at Notre Dame theatre at Bowenfels. The first notes are at 3 pm.

HEADING into a new month with a new lot calling the shots in Macquarie Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.