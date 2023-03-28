The Saint: Dust settles on election

HEADING into a new month with a new lot calling the shots in Macquarie Street.
Around here that means no Hartley-Blackheath tunnel at least for now and the good news in that is that super size B Doubles still won't spill onto the highways around here.
Is it just a deferral as they promised? Don't hold your breath. We assume the other new highway work between Katoomba and Lithgow is going ahead.
Paul Toole finds himself in Opposition for the first time. Greater Lithgow has done well in many respects during Toole Time in government and now we await the future under the new guard.
Predictably Paul romped in on the first count with 57.7 per cent, more than three times the tally for Labor's hopeful.
Perhaps surprising to many was the 6.85 per cent of the primary vote achieved by Lithgow independent Martin Ticehurst.
He went neck and neck with the minor parties and in fact narrowly outscored both the Greens and the Cannabis hopeful.
In an uncertain and confusing age we look forward to what a new broom can do for NSW and for Lithgow.
We're not anticipating too many favours.
NOTHING intrigues Main Street watchers more than changing roles. So the revelation that our biggest vacant 'shop', the former Westpac Bank, has finally been leased has everyone wondering who and what. As the lease was handled by out of town agents we'll have to wait. The centrally located spacious building has been vacant since Westpac moved to shared premises just up the road with St George.
DAYLIGHT saving ends this weekend so reward yourself with a Sunday morning sleep in then head out mid afternoon for the Autumn concert by Lithgow City Orchestra at the Notre Dame University's comfortable lecture theatre. This multi talented ensemble's program includes classical works but also a variety of movie themes, folk music and more. It's free and followed by afternoon tea. Sounds good to me. Doors open 2.30
