Residents of Wolgan Valley have welcomed news of funding for a new permanent access road.
The announcement was made during the March ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council during public forum, when President of the Wolgan Valley Association, Martin Krogh shared his concerns.
The news comes six months after the community became isolated when a landslip caused the closure of Wolgan Gap Road due to safety concerns.
READ MORE:
Mr Krogh said the residents were delighted with the funding of $30 Million from Federal and State governments under the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements program.
"We are ecstatic, because we were concerned that it was going to be put off in the never never and we were advocating for a permanent new road but we didn't know where the funding was going to come from," Mr Krogh said.
"It's been fantastic news that they've been able to secure that amount of money to be able to build a new permanent road into the valley."
According to Mr Krogh the situation is continuing to have an impact on businesses and residents.
"People have been doing it really tough, particularly the people who have needed to get kids to school," Mr Krogh said.
"From one day to the next, it's hard to be certain that either the Donkey steps are going to be open or whether we are going to be able to get in and out via the coach road.
"Either way, what it means is there's only a few convoys in and out a day in nominated time periods."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.