Lithgow City Council secures $30 million for new Wolgan Valley Road

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:27am, first published March 28 2023 - 10:36am
Wolgan Valley Association President, Martin Krogh addressing the public gallery at the March Council meeting. Picture a screenshot from Lithgow City Council Youtube.
Residents of Wolgan Valley have welcomed news of funding for a new permanent access road.

Local News

