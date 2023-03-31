Lithgow Mercury
Barrinang bring a sense of Wiradjuri culture to Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 31 2023 - 1:30pm
Karen Brown and Aunty Judith Harding of Barrinang. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Wiradjuri corporation Barrinang wants to bring a sense of wellbeing and connection to the community through their various art programs.

