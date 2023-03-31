Wiradjuri corporation Barrinang wants to bring a sense of wellbeing and connection to the community through their various art programs.
According to Aunty Judith Harding, one of Barrinang's founding members who were navigating mental health issues found comfort and support through art.
"He's just gone from strength to strength," Aunty Judith said.
Barrinang formed just before COVID-19 lockdowns, when the group got together to practice possum skin cloak workshops, an art form Aunty Judith said is dying out.
"They are a skill that was pretty much dying out. Because there's, there's no real possum cloaks to go off because Wiradjuri people were born with them. And then were buried with them," Aunty Judith said.
"And then of course, they weren't allowed to harm so they couldn't make their own clothes. So that was pretty much lost.
"We're starting to get the cloaks and language revived again, So it's really special to be able to do that."
There are many art programs on offer, with particular focus on children.
"We're hoping to start up a dance, as well. So we're hoping to get that up and running pretty regularly as well as the the regular weaving group," Volunteer, Karen Brown said.
Aunty Judith said Barrinang provides a sense of connection with culture, which is beneficial.
"It[ Barrinang] just makes people feel happier being together, practicing culture that they might not have had the opportunity to do before," she said.
Barrinang Aboriginal Corporation will be holding their second Bundadhaany-girbang (Many Artists) Art Exhibition at the Pottery Art House with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels, Lithgow.
The exhibition will be held on the 24th of June as part of the Winter Solstice festival being held at the art house.
"We're combining with that as a cultural theme that will involve the whole community and also bringing in other cultures as well as ours," Ms Brown said.
"That's where it will be and will be very old cultures coming together. So we thought it was pretty perfect for the exhibition."
Barrinang received funding of $99,907 for their Soothing the Soul- Bundadhaany Girbang (Many Artists) program through the former State Government.
For more information on Barrinang, you can reach out to them on their facebook page.
