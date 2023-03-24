From the back pages: Fuel prices anger Lithgow drivers

A look back through the news of old to see what we can learn from the past.
This week it's the fuel price crisis. People are being stung hard at the bowser in regional towns like Lithgow with prices above our mountain and metro counterparts. Genuine questions need to be asked of the owners of local servos along with the oil companies who enjoy gargantuan profits every year.
It is interesting then to read the story below. Published 18 years ago, complaints and questions being thrown around by motorosits upset at getting pinged at the bowser echo those of today.
Is this part of living regionally or should we demand better than we get now? We may try.
Have a great weekend.
Ben Palmer, Editor
Originally published: Tuesday, January 9, 2007.
LEN ASHWORTH
Lithgow Council is to seek some 'please explains' at political and industry level over the reasons for continuing high petrol prices in the Lithgow district.
The Council is concerned that Lithgow bowser prices remain consistently high despite falling world prices and regular fluctuations in recent months in other centres.
It was a situation that one Councillor described as a 'snow job' directed against local motorists and in which the ACCC had proved to be a 'toothless tiger'.
The impact of bowser prices on the consumer has been highlighted in recent weeks by a difference of as much as 22 cents a litre between Lithgow outlets and those just a short drive away in the Blue Mountains.
Even centres west of Lithgow, including Mudgee, have reversed past situations by offering cheaper fuel.
Council's campaign comes at a time when competition in Lithgow has been seriously reduced by the loss of three service stations; one was closed by Shell, another was destroyed by fire early last year, and the third is not due to re-open before March after a rebuild as a Woolworths outlet.
The concerns were aired at the end of year meeting of Lithgow Council in a report submitted by General Manager Paul Anderson.
He said that the issue of price differentials had been raised with Federal Member for Calare Peter Andren.
But the response Mr Andren had obtained from parliamentary sources had been inconclusive.
"They were unable to explain differentials between locations apart from the 'market competition' argument that is outlined in the paper on city-country price differentials (on the Parliamentary Library website http:www.aaa.asn.au/issues.petrol.htm)," Mr Anderson said.
He said that the presence of supermarket docket prices in places like Bathurst has an obvious downward pressure on prices.
"But Mr Andren is unsure how this explains any cheaper fuel in Mudgee as compared to Lithgow," he said.
Mr Anderson said Mr Andren had been informed by several independent service station operators over the past decade that excess fuel from refineries is often distributed at discounted rates to selected service stations in the metropolitan area to make room for new shipments of oil arriving in port.
"That arrangement has extended, to his knowledge, as far as Mt Victoria but no further," Mr Anderson said.
He said it may well be worth surveying local service station operators to seek their explanation for differential pricing regimes adopted by their suppliers.
Mr Andren referred the complaints to the ACCC and during Christmas week had received a response that simply stated that since the deregulation of the pricing structure some years ago wholesalers and retailers 'can set their own prices'.
Notwithstanding this arrangement the ACCC does monitor 110 country towns and can take enforcement action if it is considered excessive prices are being charged or if there are any breaches of the Act.
Mr Andren agreed there were 'no satisfactory answers for consumers'.
Cr Brian Morrissey said he was concerned that the discount prices for excess refinery fuel ended at Mt Victoria.
"It seems to me that this is discrimination against other country communities and this is something that should interest the ACCC," he said.
Mr Anderson: The ACCC has indicated to Mr Andren that there are other underlying factors in pricing including the Australian dollar exchange rate, the GST and local specific conditions.
Cr Morrissey: This is just a snow job; there will be no resolution ever while the ACCC continues to be toothless on these things.
Cr Martin Ticehurst suggested that Council could itself play a role by advertising in local media the prices applying each week in Lithgow, Blue Mountains and Bathurst service stations to attempt to embarrass the fuel companies.
He said the prices could be obtained by Council on Wednesdays and published in the next day's Council column in the Mercury.
Mayor Neville Castle said it was possible such action on Council's part would not be legal but he said he would seek advice.
Council adopted a suggestion by Cr Michael Wilson to make recommendations to the ACCC to have Lithgow included on the list of centres in NSW to be regularly monitored for pricing excesses.
