Trains running again after latest problems on part of Blue Mountains line

THE Transport Management Centre says trains are running again between Mount Victoria and Lithgow on the Blue Mountains line after equipment was damaged.
The centre announced early on Thursday evening that severe weather had damaged equipment at Mount Victoria and, initially, that replacement buses had been requested but were not yet running.
A limited bus service subsequently replaced trains in both directions between Katoomba and Lithgow and then replaced trains in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow only.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In an update at 2pm on Friday, the Transport Management Centre said trains are now running again between Mount Victoria and Lithgow, but passengers "are advised to continue to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates".
This week's problems on the
ue Mountains line, which is used by the Bathurst Bullet daily return service to Sydney, follow a landslip on the line near Blackheath in July last year and a freight train derailment at Linden last December.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.