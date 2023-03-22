The Saint: The dice are rolled, now what?

Our unusual burst of very warm Autumn weather hit a high mark at the weekend with possibly the hottest March day in Lithgow on record.. As much as 34 degrees or more than 11 over what could be expected on a good March day. Just 48 hours later we're digging out the thermal undies. The balmy conditions brought the pleasant, and very unusual, opportunity for evening outdoor dining in a successful trial run at the Hometown Cafe in our east end. Very cosmopolitan. Which brings us to daylight saving, or what's left of it, for this year. Sunday week, April 2, the clocks go back an hour, and that's pretty much the end of those balmy evenings for now.

