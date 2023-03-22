The Saint: The dice are rolled, now what?

YES you fine folk of Bathurst electorate, there really is an election contest around here and Saturday's your last chance to make a bid.
Perhaps fortunately, it's been the most yawn inducing local campaign we can recall with nothing new in the way of issues to sway the fickle voter.
The candidates, or at least their support teams, made an 11th hour appearance at Lithgow Show but for the most part it's been the same tired old promises on issues that the fringe candidates would have no influence over anyway.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There are eight candidates with at least four of them missing in action around here as far as we know. (Anyone know who Burchell Wilson is? Or Antony Zbik?).
Sitting Member and Deputy Premier Paul Toole is the unbackable favourite but as Kenny Rogers' Gambler proclaimed '...the time for countin's when the dealin's done'.
On the wider stage across NSW there's been little to get excited about with as much time spent on sniffing out scandals as outlining achievable goals.
We were left wondering though about Dom's promise to increase the 80 click speed limit in a motorway tunnel.
Seemed a rather odd card to play in the final days of this game of thrones.
Our unusual burst of very warm Autumn weather hit a high mark at the weekend with possibly the hottest March day in Lithgow on record.. As much as 34 degrees or more than 11 over what could be expected on a good March day. Just 48 hours later we're digging out the thermal undies. The balmy conditions brought the pleasant, and very unusual, opportunity for evening outdoor dining in a successful trial run at the Hometown Cafe in our east end. Very cosmopolitan. Which brings us to daylight saving, or what's left of it, for this year. Sunday week, April 2, the clocks go back an hour, and that's pretty much the end of those balmy evenings for now.
EVER considered volunteering, particularly if you're a retiree with nothing more challenging in life than the TV remote control? Lots of local organisations can do with help from civic minded people even for just a few hours now and then. The SAF Museum, State Mine Museum, LINC, Salvos, Vinnies, Zig Zag railway all offer opportunity. Then there's Live Better (formerly Community Transport) that needs volunteer drivers. You'll not only feel better from doing something worthwhile, you may well live longer by keeping the body and mind active. You may even find it interesting. At least give it some thought during commercial breaks.
THOSE grubby barricades are still blighting the MaIn Street footpath long after the Tatts Hotel repair job was done. Has anyone in authority noticed them and wondered why? CBD shoppers accustomed to neglect are certainly wondering.
