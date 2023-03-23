Time to hit the road safely Advertising Feature

Now is the perfect chance to get a safety check done on your car before you hit the road these holidays. Picture Shutterstock

Nothing takes the fun out of a road trip like a breakdown. Cars, just like humans, need regular checkups and servicing to keep them in optimum condition.



So before you head off on your next adventure, take the time to give your car a quick check over before you hit the road.

The best time to do this is before a driving holiday or long road journey.



While your car might sound like it is running great, you might not know what is happening beneath the bonnet.

The RAC recommends the following handy checklist before you head off.

Make sure you have enough fuel, oil and radiator coolant.

Make sure all your tyres are properly inflated and they have plenty of tread.

Clean your windscreen and make sure the wipers and washers are operating and cleaning correctly.

Make sure your fuel gauge and temperature gauge are operating correctly.

Check that you have a spare tyre and it is inflated and in good condition.

Check under your vehicle for obvious leaks after parked for a period of time. If you find a leak, take your car to a mechanic to get it checked.

Make sure all your lights and indicators are working.

If towing a trailer or a caravan, make sure you understand your vehicle's towing capacity before checking the chains, couplings, sway bars, shackles, and lights, while also ensuring that any awnings and doors are locked in place.

Check you have the correct level of roadside assistance relevant to the state you live in.

Make sure your car has had a service with a comprehensive safety check within a reasonable time frame prior to setting off on your journey.

Grab your car's spare key and keep it with you in case you lose the one you are using.