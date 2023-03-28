Sisters Ruby and Emily Thompson opened the 'Flower Bar' just before one of the industry's busiest days of the year, and with community support have continued to flourish.
According to Ruby and Emily, business is going well and has a mixture of quieter and busy times.
"Valentine's Day for us was flat out, It was really busy. That was really nice," Ruby said.
"I think it got the word out a bit more. It was when we first opened."
The sisters decided to open the flower bar to offer their unique spin on floristry.
"We just wanted to provide our town with fresh flowers," Emily said.
"And give our town something different, more modern," Ruby said.
According to Ruby, she discovered her career path when she completed work experience in high school.
I had no idea what I wanted to do. I picked up work experience at a florist and really enjoyed it," Ruby said.
"I've been in floristry ever since."
Emily said she enjoys the creative aspect of the job.
"I've always liked flowers and I think you can be very creative with floristry," she said.
"There's a lot of different paths you can go down."
Ruby said the impact flowers can have on people is one of the things she loves the most about her job.
"It's nice to see just what flowers actually do to people. They can really change how the day is going," Ruby said.
"Seeing how happy it makes people and how it can change people's day in the blink of an eye."
Flower bar have gained notoriety in the community for their unique 'Hero of the week' initiative, which rewards dedicated members of the community a bouquet and recognition.
"There are so many people within our local community whose hard work does unfortunately go unnoticed, so we came up with hero of the week to highlight people and to say thank you for all that they do on behalf of our town," Emily said.
"Delivering these bouquets each Monday is so rewarding, seeing the smiles on each and every one of our recipients faces is what we do it for."
Flower Bar is Emily and Ruby's first business venture, and is proving to be an interesting learning curve for them.
" I think we've learnt a lot even about ourselves, and being sisters it has been good being together and being there for eachother," Emily said.
"There's a lot of behind the scenes stuff that we have to deal with. It's not just about making a pretty bouquet for people," Ruby said.
According to Emily, herself and Ruby have received an immense amount of support from the community and loved ones.
"The town has actually supported us, just hearing all the lovely feedback that we've received from everyone about our flowers has been great," Emily said.
"Rhonda from Wildflower and Co. has been a massive help. She's guided us through a lot of it and our family as well. We definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without them."
To nominate a hero of the week, message Flower bar's Facebook page or see Ruby and Emily in store.
