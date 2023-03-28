Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Flower Bar rewards Lithgow's silent heroes

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby and Emily Thompson stand out the front of their store holding some of their bouquet arrangements. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Ruby and Emily Thompson stand out the front of their store holding some of their bouquet arrangements. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Sisters Ruby and Emily Thompson opened the 'Flower Bar' just before one of the industry's busiest days of the year, and with community support have continued to flourish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.