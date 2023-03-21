Lithgow Hospital continues to endure an increase in emergency department (ED) attendances, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.
For the quarter of October- December 2022, 3464 attended the emergency room, A 25 per cent increase from the same quarter the previous year.
75.4 per cent of paitents had their treatment started on time, a decrease from 86.4 per cent in the same quarter the previous year.
76.3 per cent of paitents attending the ED left the hospital within four hours, compared to 78.7 per cent the same quarter in the previous year.
According to the report, Ambulance arrivals are up 14.8 percent with 692 arrivals this quarter. There were 603 in same quarter in the previous year.
94.4 per cent of paitents were transferred from paramedics to ED staff within 30 minutes, a decrease of 0.2 per cent in same quarter of previous year.
According to BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson, The overall report for NSW indicated ambulance and emergency department continue to face long-term increases that began before the arrival of COVID-19, despite more recent fluctuations in demand throughout the pandemic.
"While patients continued to wait longer for ambulance and hospital care than before the pandemic, there was improvement on a number of measures in October to December 2022 following record long waits in April to June 2022," said Dr Watson.
The report stated NSW saw a near record demand of ED attendances, with 1.8 per cent increase from October- December 2019.
According to the report, October to December 2022 saw more ambulance responses (346,748) than in any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010.
Responses were beyond pre-pandemic levels,with 179,174 priority 1 (P1) responses, including 10,937 highest priority 1A (P1A) patients.
The median response time for P1 and P1A cases was 14.5 minutes and 8.4 minutes, respectively,
According to the report, these were longer times than October to December 2019, but down from the record waits in April to June 2022.
