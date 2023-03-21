Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Emergency room increases put pressure on Lithgow Hospital

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow hospital. Inset is Dr Diane Watson, Chief Executive of the Bureau of Health Information.

Lithgow Hospital continues to endure an increase in emergency department (ED) attendances, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.