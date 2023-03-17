The volunteer army that is always there

THE enormous bushfire that has caused such destruction and heartache in the Hill End area has revealed the best and the worst of life in our part of Australia.
The best? It's the spirit of volunteering that so defines life on this side of the sandstone curtain - the little bush brigades populated by dedicated men and women who launch into action whenever fire threatens.
RFS volunteers have made a difference in many lives since the Hill End fire broke out earlier this month - by defending properties, beating back flames and keeping concerned residents updated on the blaze's latest movements.
Who can forget the unceasing support that volunteers offered when the Greater Lithgow area was on fire several years ago. While the wounds are still healing for a lot of us, their work hasn't been forgotten.
Unfortunately, the fire has also provided a reminder - if any was really needed - that we live in a challenging part of a challenging country.
Away from the mild weather and regular rain of the coast, Australia has a dangerous tendency to burn - and once it starts, as in the case of the fire around Hill End, it can be very hard to stop.
With temperatures in the early 30s in mid-March and a big bushfire in autumn, we might now be experiencing a preview of the tougher times ahead for us with La Nina in the rearview mirror.
If that's the case, we have two good reasons to be confident in our ability to meet the challenges of the future.
The first reason is that we live in a country of extremes and it has always been thus. We will deal with coming fires and floods because we've dealt with them in the past.
The second reason is that we've got a volunteer firefighting army that stands ready to help.
It would be nice if we never had to use them, but that's not the nature of life in our part of the world.
Have a great weekend.
Ben Palmer, Editor
