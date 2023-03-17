Neuro-numbers: Tackling the lack of mental health professionals in Australia

There is a shortage of mental health workers across the country, especially in rural areas. Picture Shutterstock

As mental health issues continue to rise in Australia, there is a growing concern over the lack of mental health professionals in the country. According to a report by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP), there is a shortage of mental health workers across the country, especially in rural areas. This is a growing issue that needs urgent solutions.

The problem

Mental health issues are a growing concern in Australia, with statistics showing that one in five Australians will experience a mental illness in their lifetime. Despite the high prevalence of mental health issues, there is a significant shortage of mental health professionals across the country.



According to the RANZCP report, there are only 3.5 psychiatrists per 100,000 people in rural areas compared to 12.6 psychiatrists per 100,000 people in urban areas, with this gap increasing over time.

The lack of mental health professionals is also evident in other areas of mental health care, such as psychology and social work. The Australian Psychological Society estimates that there are only 1.4 psychologists per 1,000 people in Australia, which is well below the recommended ratio of 1 psychologist per 500 people.

The consequences

The shortage of mental health professionals has severe consequences for those seeking mental health care. Long waiting times, inadequate care, and limited access to mental health services are just a few of the challenges faced by individuals seeking help. In rural areas, the lack of mental health professionals can be even more pronounced, with individuals having to travel long distances to access care.

The consequences of the shortage of mental health professionals extend beyond the individuals seeking care. Mental health issues have significant social and economic costs, including decreased productivity, increased healthcare costs, and increased criminal activity. By not addressing the shortage of mental health professionals, we are perpetuating a system that has far-reaching consequences.

Potential solutions

To tackle the shortage of mental health professionals in Australia, there are several potential solutions that can be explored.

Increasing awareness

One of the first steps to addressing the shortage of mental health professionals is to increase awareness of the issue. Many individuals may not be aware of the extent of the problem, and raising awareness can help to mobilise support for change. This can include targeted campaigns aimed at both the general public and policymakers.

Investing in education

Another potential solution is to invest in education programs that focus on mental health. This can include training programs for mental health professionals, as well as educational programs aimed at the general public. By increasing education about mental health, we can reduce stigma and create a more supportive environment for those seeking help.

Expanding telehealth services

Telehealth services have become increasingly popular in Australia, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding telehealth services can help to address the shortage of mental health professionals by providing remote access to mental health care. This can be especially beneficial in rural areas, where individuals may not have easy access to mental health services.

Increasing funding

Finally, increasing funding for mental health services can help to address the shortage of mental health professionals. This can include funding for training programs, mental health research, and mental health services. By investing in mental health, we can create a more supportive environment for those seeking help and attract more professionals to the field.

We just don't have enough staff

The shortage of mental health professionals in Australia is a significant concern, with severe consequences for those seeking mental health care.



Addressing this issue will require a concerted effort from educational institutions, the national government, and local governments to encourage more people to enter into education in the field of mental health.

What options are there to study mental health in Australia?

There are several options for studying mental health in Australia. Here are a few examples:

Bachelor's degree in psychology

Many universities in Australia offer a Bachelor of Psychology program, which provides students with a broad understanding of the field of psychology, including mental health.

Graduate certificate in mental health

A graduate certificate is a short course of study that can be completed in a year or less. Many universities and other educational institutions in Australia offer graduate certificates in mental health.

Diploma of mental health

A diploma program is a longer course of study that typically takes one to two years to complete. Many TAFE institutes and other vocational education providers offer diploma programs in mental health.

Adding on to your existing degree

If you have already been to uni and have a degree, you may also be eligible to complete a master's degree in psychology or a master's in mental health.



These are offered by universities, as a postgraduate option for students. This can save you many years of extra study, and put your bachelor's degree to some good use too.