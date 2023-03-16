Footage of men armed with a machete and shotgun has been released by police as they investigate a home invasion and ongoing drug supply.
In December 2022, officers from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad and Chifley Police District established Strike Force Marien to investigate the alleged supply of methylamphetamine in the Lithgow area.
Following inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested during a vehicle stop on Parker Street, Kingswood, about 1.40pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police seized about 150g of methylamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with "supply indictable quantity prohibited drug" and "possess instructions for manufacture of prohibited drug"; he remains before the courts next due to appear at Penrith Local Court on Friday, April 14, 2023.
The potential street value of the methylamphetamine seized is approximately $75,000.
While conducting inquiries into the alleged drug offences, police were made aware of an alleged home invasion on Laurence Street, Lithgow, last year.
It's understood about 2am on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, a man was inside the home when three men - with their faces covered and armed with a shotgun and a machete - attempted to force entry to the home through a rear back door.
When they were unsuccessful, the group fled the scene on foot.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant at the Lawrence Street home, where they spoke with a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.
During the warrant, police seized a number of items, including a pistol, a sawn off shot gun, and a magazine. All items will undergo forensic examination.
As part of ongoing inquiries into the home invasion, detectives have released CCTV footage of the incident.
The men are depicted wearing dark clothing with their face covered.
No arrests have been made in relation to the home invasion or items seized during yesterday's crime scene warrant, with investigations under Strike Force Marien ongoing.
Anyone with information about drug supply and manufacture in the Lithgow area that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
