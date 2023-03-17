THE SAINT: Where there's smoke...

FIRE Brigade unions are campaigning for a new fire station for Lithgow. Nothing new in that sort of thing at election time but this time the campaign is based on real need rather than political expediency.
Fact is the Cook Street station, opened in 1915, has outlived its working life and can no longer be renovated to meet today's needs in the size of fire pumpers and facilities for firefighters.
Today's units are the size of a bus, a far cry from the single 1960s unit pictured. These days the station garage houses two giant pumpers and a hazmat unit housed in a separate shed.
But a new era could be on the way. A well connected source within the organisation has told the column the department has purchased a large block of land between Club Lithgow and Mines Rescue with frontages to Lithgow Street and Proto Avenue.
Read more:
According to our source the plans are for a central mega station, well sort of mega, to house both Lithgow and the now dated Littleton brigades.
(Littleton station was opened in 1956 on land provided by Lithgow Council).
Unconfirmed is the chatter that the government also plans a regional training centre on the Lithgow Street site.
The land in question was mooted years ago, when the new Mines Rescue facility was planned, for a multi agency complex housing all local emergency services at a central mid city location. Made sense but never eventuated.
Maybe now, although the column understands funding for the actual construction has not yet been budgeted.
HERE'S a little test you might like to try. Just ask a couple of people to name Bathurst electorate candidates in the looming state election. See if they can get past Toole and Ticehurst. Around here the campaign trail has been a road less travelled for everyone else..
WE see where our Council is floating an idea of installing charging units, perhaps at the Visitor Centre, to encourage those tourists brave enough to venture too far under electric power. Hopefully that thought bubble doesn't extend to ratepayers footing the bill. This is hardly a function of local government. We look forward to clarification.
HOW depressing to see the numbers of barren Council planter boxes along the CBD where plant life has long ceased to exist. Comparisons are always odious but neglect of this nature doesn't exist in places like Bathurst, Portland or our other neighbours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.