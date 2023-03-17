Lithgow Mercury
THE SAINT: Where there's smoke...

Updated March 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
TIME FOR CHANGE: Lithgow's 1915 vintage Station House 263 in the 1960s. Sixty years later it's past its shelf life.

FIRE Brigade unions are campaigning for a new fire station for Lithgow. Nothing new in that sort of thing at election time but this time the campaign is based on real need rather than political expediency.

