Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Calare MP Andrew Gee urges governments to make grants available for fire-affected farmers

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has called on the state and federal governments to step up and provide urgent support to farmers who have been hit hard by the fires north of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.