The annual Lithgow Show is back, bigger and better.

It's just not a show without the crowd favourites- dodgem cars, dagwood dogs and sideshow alley. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow's Showground is set to come alive once again as the annual Lithgow Show makes it mark. Held on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, the Lithgow has a huge range of entertainment, activities, and displays for everyone to enjoy.

Vanetta Renshaw from the Lithgow Show Society said that the committee had been busy getting everything ready for what promises to be a fantastic weekend. "We have a great variety of rides, stalls and entertainment on display and the weather is looking perfect," she said.

Those who enjoy traditional show events will not be disappointed with the pavilion sure to be a popular place. Competitions including art, crafts, photography, fruit and vegetables, and cooking will all be on display for enthusiasts, while outside the horse events and brand new competition, the Clarence Sands Dog High Jump, are sure to draw a crowd.

While the sheep and cattle sections are not running this year, Vanetta said that the Lithgow Show Society were eagerly looking for new people to join the committee and help bring these events back in the near future.

The Aussie FMX Freestyle Motocross team are set to put on a spectacular display. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Families and kids will be delighted with the entertainment on offer. Vanetta said that all ages are catered for with plenty of rides, displays and activities available including a synthetic ice skating rink. "The ice skating has a special synthetic surface with a lubricant on top which allows you to simply glide along as if you were on ice, it's great for everyone to try.



"We also have the Dinosaur Adventure Park returning which is always popular," she said. "There are some amazing dinosaur models and replicas and some fascinating information which really mixes education, interaction and fun."

For those who enjoy a little more action, the Aussie FMX Freestyle Motocross team are back once again to entertain the crowd and have a brand new show with more tricks and stunts than ever. Vanetta said the FMX shows always drew a solid following. "You don't get to see spectacular displays like the team does out here very often, only during the Lithgow Show and sometimes special events.



"It really is popular with all ages, and the Aussie FMX team really get the crowd involved," she said. "Combined with the Static Ute Display and the Cars and Machines Show, it is a great series for auto fans to enjoy."

