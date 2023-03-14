All of the action of the show will be descending on Lithgow this weekend for the 2023 Westfund's Lithgow Show.
The excitement is set to begin on Friday, March 17 when gates open at the Lithgow Showground at 2pm and there will be something for everybody.
Show Secretary Vanetta Renshaw encourages the community to come on down and support the Show.
Friday will feature the return of sideshow alley with plenty of rides and food vendors along with the pavilion exhibits which include the wool, flowers, fruit, vegetables, photography, fine arts and crafts, cooking, needlework, and schools displays.
Ms Renshaw said once you're through the gates everything is free, except for the sideshow ride and food.
There will be a range of rides catering to all ages, Ms Renshaw said, from rides for little kids all the way to rides for the thrill seekers.
This year will feature the Coast to Coast Synthetic Ice-Skating Rink, along with a fun Interactive Educational Dinosaur display.
The Westfund Farmers Challenge, the Rural Fire Service Challenge and the Aussie FMX freestyle motocross are set to make a return to the main arena on Friday.
Ms Renshaw said people can expect to see some amazing displays of skill from the riders in the Aussie FMX which will take to the main arena on Friday and Saturday.
Along with the return of sideshow alley and dinosaur display, Saturday is set to have a full program of fun activities and events including the Ute Muster, vehicle and machines display, Troop Light Horse Display and a reptile show.
Other highlights of the show on Saturday includes the Clarence Sands Dog High Jump, a Machines Parade and presentation and plenty of local music and entertainment.
The 2023 Westfund's Lithgow Show will finish Saturday with a fireworks display.
Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for children's tickets (kids under five are free), and $10 for pensioners. A two day family pass will cost $50.
