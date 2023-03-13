Projects to boost youth wellbeing announced for Lithgow

Two Lithgow organisations are among the latest batch of successful projects announced for the Bathurst Electorate under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.
Mountains Outreach Community Service will be receiving $48,700 and Connect & Explore's Exploring Nature Within program has been funded by a $50,000 grant.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole MP said the projects will help support recovery and boost resilience for young people in the region following the impacts of natural disasters and COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled to announce support for these projects that will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and natural disasters," Mr Toole said.
"These programs are all about supporting our next generation and equipping them with the skills to tackle life head on, I am proud to be financially supporting such initiatives.
"Projects like the two funded today is a great example of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves."
Dominique Green from Connect & Explore said they are so grateful for the funding.
"To see the NSW Government supporting important programs like this says to me they care about the youth in regional areas," Ms Green said.
"Our program will take ten young people at a time out into the wilderness for a day of adventure.
"The days will be filled with abseiling, rock-climbing, meditation and breath work to reconnect with nature and build confidence and capability."
Lithgow PCYC is partnering with Connect & Explore to run the program.
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative offers large grants between $10,000 and $50,000 and small grants for up to $10,000.
"The large grants fund projects such as community events, peer support groups, cultural connection or partnership programs, while small grants are to enable initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues," Mr Franklin said.
"Our Regional Youth Community Coordinators will help connect young people with the projects that best support their wellbeing and recovery and foster resilience and connection."
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
