Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Projects to boost youth wellbeing announced for Lithgow

Updated March 13 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with Connect and Explore Founder Dominique Green and Lithgow PCYC Manager Brooke Lazarevic.

Two Lithgow organisations are among the latest batch of successful projects announced for the Bathurst Electorate under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.