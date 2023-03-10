Saturday, 25 March is NSW state election day when residents will head to the polls and vote for their preferred state member and NSW Premier.
But, if you're someone that likes to beat the crowd or won't be around on election day there are ways you can vote early.
Lithgow, Wallerawang, Portland and surrounds are all part of the Bathurst state electorate. There are a number of locations where early voting takes place:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.