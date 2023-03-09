THE SAINT: The devil is still in the detail

Case in point the cricket shelter shed at Glanmire Oval, used fairly regularly - as at present - for somewhere to throw in a mattress and some basics. But there's a problem here. Glanmire is the only sporting facility in Lithgow that does not have a toilet and that has obvious unpleasant implications, particularly when the shed is right beside the popular walking and cycling path that's in use every day, including by mothers out exercising with young children.

