THE SAINT: The devil is still in the detail

LEOPARDS, they say, don't change their spots. Nor do those Councillors hell bent on keeping alive the prospect of the Lithgow Local government area becoming a disposal site for mountains of Sydney garbage.
Last year there was civic revolt when a majority of Councillors voted against outright rejection of a waste to energy incinerator at the former Wang power station.
Mayor Maree who had changed her vote on the issue was the focal point for vitriol and the mood was becoming increasingly ugly before Paul Toole and the EPA stepped in to declare Wallerawang of limits for any future waste project.
Energy Australia had previously dumped its investigation into a possible waste co-mingle at Mt Piper. But after all that the plot by former Nationals Leader John Barilaro for a Lithgow West zone for potential metropolitan waste remained intact and that included just about everything in the LGA beyond Wang.
Now, just when you thought it was safe to breathe our mountain air that waste thing has again reared its decidedly ugly head.
At this week's Council meeting Cr Eric Mahoney moved to have Lithgow West permanently removed from the Barilaro Plan.
But the Mayor's team only needed one supporting vote - they got two - and the motion was rejected.
So Lithgow West zone is still on the table and that embraces Portland, Blackmans Flat, Angus Place, Cullen Bullen and the rest of the neighbourhood, in fact anywhere where there's a railway line.
The devil was unseen in the detail when Wang was removed from the equation so we'll watch with a level of trepidation in the months between now and the next Council election.
THERE is no arguing that some leeway has to be given in the increasing issue of 'unofficial' shelter for the homeless, but all such shelters are not created equal.
Case in point the cricket shelter shed at Glanmire Oval, used fairly regularly - as at present - for somewhere to throw in a mattress and some basics. But there's a problem here. Glanmire is the only sporting facility in Lithgow that does not have a toilet and that has obvious unpleasant implications, particularly when the shed is right beside the popular walking and cycling path that's in use every day, including by mothers out exercising with young children.
A correspondent told the column he had complained to Council after observing a person urinating against the wall but was told Council had no power in the issue. Odd reply under the circumstances.
WE'RE first to admit our economics credentials are at the best described as sketchy but, like most out there, we can't understand how making mortgage holders suffer those slings and arrows of dwindling fortune and facing potential homelessness is the means of tackling inflation. Please explain. .
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.