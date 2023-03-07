Lithgow Mercury
Respiratory diagnostic facilities upgraded in Lithgow

Updated March 8 2023 - 11:59am, first published 9:07am
Lithgow Community Private Day Surgery and Specialist Medical Centre (LCP) is upgrading its respiratory diagnostics testing facilities with the acquisition of new Ganshorn lung function machine.

