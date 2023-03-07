Lithgow Community Private Day Surgery and Specialist Medical Centre (LCP) is upgrading its respiratory diagnostics testing facilities with the acquisition of new Ganshorn lung function machine.
LCP Chair, Rob Swinton said the new diagnostic machine would bring state of the art technology to the Lithgow community.
The investment of $66,000 dollars was made possible from a grant from the State Government.
"Each year LCP provides over 700 lung diagnostic tests supervised by our visiting specialist physicians," Mr Swinton said.
"That means 700 less trips to Penrith or Bathurst every year for those who need these services.
"We are grateful for the funding assistance provided by the State Government.
"LCP bulk bills these services to Medicare so there is no cost to the patients," Mr Swinton said.
"Our ageing population and high concentration of mine workers mean that early detection and monitoring of lung disease is particularly important in the Lithgow community".
LCP continues to work with the Local Health District to establish a sustainable service agreement.
"While this is being progressed, we are continuing to operate our full range of services as well as adding new ones.
"To keep these important health services in the community, we encourage everyone to choose local services when they are needed," Mr Swinton said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this funding will go a long way for Lithgow locals.
"The new lung machine is a welcome addition to Lithgow Community Private that will allow continuation of this service locally," Mr Toole said.
"Health concerns can be stressful enough without the added pressure of travel to have important diagnostic tests.
"This investment by the NSW Government will ensure that respiratory testing services remain accessible to residents of Lithgow. I want locals to continue to be treated locally."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.