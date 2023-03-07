With a NSW State election just weeks away the NSW Fire Brigade Employees Union (FBEU) is ramping up its campaign for better fire facilities in stations, including Lithgow, it describes as '"not fit for purpose".
The FBEU says firefighters in Lithgow continue to be left in the cold by the NSW Government and Fire and Rescue NSW.
"All we are asking is for the NSW Government and Fire and Rescue NSW to provide us with safe workplaces so we can do our jobs properly and safely. Our communities are depending on it," FBEU secretary Leighton Drury said.
"Very few fire stations in NSW are fit for purpose, but stations in rural and regional NSW are particularly bad.
"I don't know how a Liberal/National coalition can justify such neglect of rural people who, for the most part, have voted for the National Party their whole lives," Mr Drury said.
The FBEU says a 2022 survey found most regional fire stations were not fit for purpose, with stations containing a myriad of serious safety issues including inadequate decontamination facilities, asbestos, black mould, diesel emission contamination, and PPE stored in contaminated areas.
Lithgow station, the Union says, was not built for modern trucks and has a lack of ventilation, which exposes firefighters to cancer-causing diesel emissions.
The Lithgow Station was built in 1915.
'The ventilation systems in our engine bays are grossly inadequate," Mr Drury said.
He went on to say this meant "firefighters are exposed to deadly diesel particulate matter on a daily basis".
"Yet, the decontamination facilities at Blayney station consist of only one shower, and the station has inadequate hot water for all members to decontaminate properly," Mr Drury said.
"Firefighters are exposed to any number of contaminants in house fires, including arsenic, asbestos and acid gases.
"Decontamination is crucial to our safety, yet well over a hundred fire stations in NSW have inadequate hygiene facilities for firefighters.
"This situation exposes firefighters to carcinogens for longer, which increases our likelihood of developing cancer from our job.
"Firefighters know our job is dangerous, but we do it anyway to protect our communities," Mr Drury said.
