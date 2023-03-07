Lithgow Mercury

Poor ventilation a problem at Lithgow Fire Station

Updated March 8 2023 - 9:35am, first published 8:29am
The 108 year old Lithgow Fire Station is not 'fit for purpose' according to the Fire Brigade Employees Union. Inset: Union secretary Leighton Drury.

With a NSW State election just weeks away the NSW Fire Brigade Employees Union (FBEU) is ramping up its campaign for better fire facilities in stations, including Lithgow, it describes as '"not fit for purpose".

