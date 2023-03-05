Several schools are closed as the region braces for a day of extreme fire danger conditions.
Lithgow High School and Zig Zag public school were two of the school's closed due to being in bushfire prone areas.
"Our school is in a bushfire prone area and is listed as Category 2 on the NSW Department of Education's bushfire risk register," Lithgow High's social media post read.
"To ensure the health, safety and welfare of students and staff, the Department will follow the advice of the NSW Rural Fire Service, which has declared an Extreme fire danger rating tomorrow Monday 6th March 2023 for the Central Ranges Fire Weather District."
Other schools in the region closed are:
School's will provide updates after 4pm if there are any operation changes for Tuesday, March 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.