The Lithgow region had a hotter and drier February compared to last year, according to statistics from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The hottest day was February 18, which reached a high of 33.2 degrees.
In 2022, the hottest day was February 1, reaching 27.9 degrees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
February saw less than half the amount of rainfall as the same time last year, with just 34.2ml compared to 70.8ml in 2022.
The19th of February saw the most amount of rainfall for the month, with 9ml hitting the region. In 2022, 10.8ml was recorded for February 7.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, conditions will continue to be drier as an El Nino weather pattern is predicted for later in the year.
"All but one of the surveyed international climate models suggest sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific (including NINO3.4) will remain neutral (neither El Nio nor La Nia) through autumn," The Bureau said in its climate update.
"One model is neutral in March and April but touches on El Nio thresholds in May."
The update also stated that Australia's climate has warmed by around 1.47 °C over the period 1910-2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.