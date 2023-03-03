Accessibility to Electric Vehicle chargers is set to become easier in the region, with Lithgow City Council endorsing a future strategy to bring more charging infrastructure to the city.
The Electric Vehicle (EV) strategy states that it sets out a long-term vision over 10 years with a short-term three-year plan for how publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure will be deployed within the Lithgow LGA.
Lithgow Council Mayor Maree Statham said the region needs to prepare for a low-emissions future.
"It's all very new to me, like it is to a lot of people my age. But the younger people coming through are seeing that in their lifetime, they will be driving an EV-friendly car," Ms Statham said.
"There's been a lot of work done on this [EV Strategy]."
Ms Statham said the present focus is attracting tourists by having access to EV recharge stations, with preparation for an eventual increase in local ownership of EVs.
"We want this to be central, so that in time there will be people locally, with more and more electric cars will be sighted around our roads," Ms Statham said.
"Whether it be at Lithgow Information Office or somewhere in the main street."
According to report attached to the strategy, there are currently two level three charging stations in the city, with the aim to increase to four by 2026.
There is also an aim to have 35 Medium speed (Level 2) and 23 Medium speed (Level 2) charge points by the same year.
You can read the full EV Strategy online.
