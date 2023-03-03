Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

EV chargers to become more accessible in the Lithgow region

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
EV chargers are set to increase in the Lithgow region over the nect decade. File picture.

Accessibility to Electric Vehicle chargers is set to become easier in the region, with Lithgow City Council endorsing a future strategy to bring more charging infrastructure to the city.

