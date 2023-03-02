Lithgow Mercury
Hartley District Progress Association calls for halt on tunnel statement

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:56am, first published March 2 2023 - 12:21pm
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound (subject to design development).

The Hartley District Progress Association (HDPA) is calling for a halt on an Environment Impact Statement (EIS) determination for the proposed tunnel from Blackheath to Hartley, following accuracy concerns.

