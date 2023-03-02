The Hartley District Progress Association (HDPA) is calling for a halt on an Environment Impact Statement (EIS) determination for the proposed tunnel from Blackheath to Hartley, following accuracy concerns.
A media release from the HDPA said the EIS has not done its job in assessing the total environmental impact on local communities, especially the community of Little Hartley and Hartley.
The release stated that the EIS has assessed a preliminary concept design, one that will change, in some cases, substantially.
The HDPA made a submission to the Department of Planning on a range of matters they believe are inaccurate.
'This tunnel project sits in the middle of two large dual carriageway sections of road, yet to be built," Committee Member Renzo Benedet said.
"Rather than assessing the whole 34kms as one overall project, since it is contiguous, Transport for New South Wales has carved this upgrade proposal up into three separate zones. By doing this, the real impact of the whole project is being disguised."
