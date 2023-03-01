On the 20th to 23rd of February, Year 7 students at Lithgow High School had the opportunity to attend The Great Aussie Bush Camp in Tea Gardens.
Students experienced a wide range of practical activities such as raft building, climbing challenges, archery, and fencing.
We had a spectacular time running through the mud to ziplining over lakes, connecting with Australia's nature and our peers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
During camp, students completed multiple activities, such as raft building, where our instructors supplied us with a limited number of materials.
We received long wooden planks, tires, and rope (on the condition we could tell a good joke).
To complete this activity, your team of 10 (split into five at a time) were trying to beat the other team.
You must build and assemble a raft, row to the other island, row back, and disassemble your raft.
During our time at camp, we enjoyed readily made, hot food, ranging from burgers to mac and cheese with chicken!
I had never expected we would have this good food on this one-time opportunity of a trip.
All the delicious food was made by our lovely camp leaders.
On the first and second night, our wonderful instructors organised nightly activities for us.
On Monday, we played Commando- a game where we ventured out into the wilderness at night, attempting to find students taken hostage by the students and hidden in the bush, all whilst avoiding the teachers.
On the second night, we had a challenge night. We completed a variety of challenges to earn our team points, like drawing our instructors, to bottle-flipping, to performing flexibility challenges with brooms.
At night-time, our instructors organised tents of five for us to sleep in. We slept on bunk beds, supported by comfortable gym mats.
Although it was hot in the days, the temperature dropped significantly during the night to make a comfortable sleeping climate after a long day of work.
The activities we did encouraged us to push our limits. For example, the flying fox- A long zipline reaching over a lake.
We were put into harnesses and attached to a line, then told to jump from a platform.
While, of course, some people had their doubts, everybody opted to attempt it, and most people thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
We gained great memories at the camp, discovered new experiences, and made new friends, but it was finally our time to leave.
We bid farewell to our instructors and made our way to the bus to head home.
We will always remember our Year 7 camp and everything that came with it! While we were positively exhausted, the overall experience was astonishing and unforgettable.
Bright and early last Monday morning 20th Feb, 71 Year 7 students boarded the bus to Tea Gardens where they would spend the next two nights.
We arrived before lunch to our destination, Great Aussie Bush Camp.
The students were welcomed by fabulous camp staff and great facilities.
Throughout the 3 days at Camp, students had the opportunity to challenge themselves and overcome many fears.
Students experienced Raft Building, Dual flying fox, Archery, Fencing, Mud Obstacle course, Initiative games, Low Ropes course and high ropes challenges.
It was amazing to see the students overcome their fears and embrace the experiences with their peers. Camp provided a great opportunity for students and staff to develop a repour and get to know each other.
Students can form relationships and meet students from other classes they may not always see in a school setting. We had amazing weather for our time away and the rain on the last day didn't dampen spirits.
The students represented our school with pride and were congratulated by camp staff for their behaviour and manners.
Students and attending staff had a fabulous time.
Thank you to Rebecca Hamment, Greer Ashworth, James Bruce, Erich Mantai and Kylie Young for attending camp.
Without staff giving up their time, students would not be able to experience the opportunities that camp provides.
I had a wonderful time getting to know my new year 7 cohort and look forward to continuing to share many fun and exciting experiences with them.
Cass Curran
Year 7 Year Advisor
