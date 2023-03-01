Lithgow Mercury
Education

Year 7 students at Lithgow High school gain new experiences from camp

By Hunter Pender, Victoria Vogtenhuber, Bella Appleyard
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:30pm, first published March 2 2023 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Vogtenhuber, Isolde Casson and Bella Appleyard. Picture supplied.

On the 20th to 23rd of February, Year 7 students at Lithgow High School had the opportunity to attend The Great Aussie Bush Camp in Tea Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.