Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The Saint: Our history holds many little secrets

By The Saint
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:27pm, first published March 2 2023 - 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Council needs to bite the bullet and do something permanent about the ugly weed growth around Sandford Avenue bridge; paving perhaps. The weeds are regularly sprayed but come back better than ever.

WHILE the community ponders what the future holds for the currently isolated Wolgan Valley, just dig a little into our industrial history and it's surprising what you come up with. And how little we really know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.