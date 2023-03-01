THERE needs to be some sort of local by law requiring landlords to maintain vacant commercial premises in a clean and tidy condition in the interests of their neighbours on the strip. Rapidly becoming an unsightly blemish on Lithgow CBD is the former Westpac Bank building, owned by an out of town investor apparently and vacant since Westpac moved into new premises a short distance away. The increasingly grubby faade is not helped by a festoon of cobwebs.

