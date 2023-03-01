WHILE the community ponders what the future holds for the currently isolated Wolgan Valley, just dig a little into our industrial history and it's surprising what you come up with. And how little we really know.
Case in point the Newnes shale oil operation which was a far greater undertaking than most people vaguely family with our history realise, as was the case with Glen Davis in a later era.
Up to the time the works closed in 1924 Newnes was a substantial town with railway station, school, church, hotel humming along in splendid isolation.
In historian Mark Langdon's excellent book 'Shale and Shays' there is a snippet that made it clear we didn't know as much as we thought we did.
In 1911 tenders were called for a second hotel in the town. One proposed a three story brick hotel with 20 rooms and a bar. A local storekeeper upped the ante with 60 bedrooms 'and electric light'.
The owner of the Lithgow brewery and all of Lithgow's pubs, J.A.S. Jones, was also in there bidding.
Alas it all came to nought. The successful bidder had more ambition than resources. The second pub never went ahead and the wannabe publican was sued by the architect when he couldn't pay for the services.
As old Ned famously said, such is life.
THERE needs to be some sort of local by law requiring landlords to maintain vacant commercial premises in a clean and tidy condition in the interests of their neighbours on the strip. Rapidly becoming an unsightly blemish on Lithgow CBD is the former Westpac Bank building, owned by an out of town investor apparently and vacant since Westpac moved into new premises a short distance away. The increasingly grubby faade is not helped by a festoon of cobwebs.
ON the subject of commercial undertakings it was interesting to note this week development approval for the new Bunnings complex at Pottery Plaza. And directly opposite the new Bunnings site workmen in a suspended cage were busy painting the former Sam's Warehouse, the cavernous building empty for some years.
THERE really is a State Election this month but you wouldn't think so with the lack of campaigning around here. Apart from a few posters round the place by incumbent Member Paul Toole and a couple of social media posts by independent Martin Ticehurst it's been snooze time on the campaign trail. Just wake us when it's over.
