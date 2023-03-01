Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham has advised that much needed repairs to the region's roads will be completed in increments.
Lithgow City Council secured funding of $2,355,180 from the NSW Government to restore local roads, beginning with the Hampton area.
"The roads that had been named last week, and were talked about at Council on Monday evening were the most critical roads that have a lot of access to a lot of areas in our LGA," Ms Statham said.
"The roads whether you turn left to go to Hampton or right to Tarana are much used roads in the regional areas. And then as that [road repairs] goes on, it will get to the the potholes in the main areas at Lithgow."
Ms Statham also clarified that the funding will not be able to be used for the presently inaccessible Browns Gap road due to both the severity of the road damage and nature of funding.
"Brown's Gap has got the problem with the the slippage and that's another issue altogether. That doesn't go on that road. This is for specific potholes," Ms Statham said.
"There will be work done on Browns Gap road, I assume, because of the list of names of those roads. However, presently, that's another issue altogether."
According to Ms Statham, this is the same case for Wolgan road.
"Each lot of funding is designed for particular items or an item. You can't cost shift and put that into another area," Ms Statham said.
Ms Statham said work is already well underway for the repair of the roads in the region.
I was in Lithgow late two nights this week. And I was delighted to see working on the nighttime, as well as daytime. So I think that we're under a lot of pressure to get all this done," Ms Statham said.
"We don't want to be hearing that people are having to drive to work and dodging holes in the road. We want to be able to give them a safe journey to work."
Ms Statham said the funding will not cover all of the work needed in the LGA, but it will cover a significant amount.
"It's going to cover a vast area of work that we would be unable to cover only for that funding from the New South Wales State Government," Ms Statham said.
