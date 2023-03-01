Lithgow Mercury

Abby Wilson's triumph at first Hockeyroo game

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:31pm, first published March 1 2023 - 11:32am
Abby Wilson during her first game with the Hockeyroos. Picture supplied.

Lithgow local Abby Wilson has played her debut game with the Hockeyroos in Hobart, winning against Argentina 2-0.

