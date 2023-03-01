Lithgow local Abby Wilson has played her debut game with the Hockeyroos in Hobart, winning against Argentina 2-0.
Wilson said the game was "a lot of fun" and spoke of how the support of the team helped her through it.
"I felt a little bit nervous but also very emotional, the team were so supportive and encouraging and made me feel really comfortable for my first game," Wilson said.
"It goes so quickly, and the speed of the game can really catch you by surprise, but I just really enjoyed the moment."
Wilson described the moment she found out she had been selected to play with the Hockeyroos.
"It was a bit of a surprise, I was excited but also knowing I had to wait a little while until Hobart meant that I couldn't get too excited too soon, as I had a good 10 days to prepare," Wilson said.
Wilson started playing hockey at the age of 7, after she was inspired by her stepdad who played.
Once the series is over, Wilson will head back to Sydney.
"There are some more opportunities available later this month and into April and May which hopefully I get a chance to go to," Wilson said.
"Just hoping that this selection to play is the first of a few more.
"Thank you to all the people who supported me. My family and friends have helped keep me going and always believed in me and I appreciate it very much."
